NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Ten people who live in an Edgehill apartment complex are without a home after a fire broke out inside a unit Wednesday afternoon.
The family in the apartment next door was seen Wednesday loading as many trash bags of belongings into their car after smoke damage forced them to find a temporary home.
“There was stuff just throwing out the window so it wouldn’t catch on fire,” remembers Travis Spencer, a neighbor next to the fire. “There were just flames coming out of these two windows right here, and I was like, “oh man.”
Spencer says he believes the fire broke out in the room next to his room, where his grandchildren play.
The Nashville Fire Department says NES cut power due to the damage, which is why all four apartments and families will be housed elsewhere with help from the American Red Cross. But on a bitterly cold day, this is not the move Spencer says he wants to be making.
“It’s bad that we are in this situation,” says Spencer. “Look at this snow, the ice, you know, and finding somewhere to stay.”
The fire department says the fire is still under investigation. One person was sent to an area hospital for minor burns. They are reminding people not to use stoves or ovens to heat their homes. And make sure heating devices are three feet away from anything that could catch fire.
