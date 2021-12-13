NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Four men have been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of two Nashville residents in March 2020, according to Metro Police.

Police said the men have been charged in an alleged elaborate murder-for-hire scheme involving an Austin, TX, businessman and former military members that resulted in the March 12, 2020, shooting deaths of Holly Williams, 33, and William Lanway, 36.

A construction worker found the bodies of Williams and Lanway inside a car along the 400 block of Old Hickory Boulevard in west Nashville. They were inside Williams’ crashed 2005 Acura sedan. Police said the car appears to have gone off the road in a construction area and crashed into a tree at the bottom of an embankment.

Lanway was described as Williams’ “estranged boyfriend.” He had been arrested on March 4, 2020, for aggravated assault and false imprisonment after attacking Williams.

Surveillance images showed three men outside Williams’ apartment a few days before she and Lanway were killed. Police said the men “suspiciously” took action to cover the camera lens on the camera outside Williams’ apartment.