HOLLY WILLIAMS AND WILLIAM LANWAY.png

Holly Williams and William Lanway (Photos: MNPD)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Four men have been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of two Nashville residents in March 2020, according to Metro Police.

Police said the men have been charged in an alleged elaborate murder-for-hire scheme involving an Austin, TX, businessman and former military members that resulted in the March 12, 2020, shooting deaths of Holly Williams, 33, and William Lanway, 36.

A construction worker found the bodies of Williams and Lanway inside a car along the 400 block of Old Hickory Boulevard in west Nashville. They were inside Williams’ crashed 2005 Acura sedan. Police said the car appears to have gone off the road in a construction area and crashed into a tree at the bottom of an embankment.

Lanway was described as Williams’ “estranged boyfriend.” He had been arrested on March 4, 2020, for aggravated assault and false imprisonment after attacking Williams.

Surveillance images showed three men outside Williams’ apartment a few days before she and Lanway were killed. Police said the men “suspiciously” took action to cover the camera lens on the camera outside Williams’ apartment.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV. All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.