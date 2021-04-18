NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Four people were arrested Saturday after trying to use a fraudulent credit card to rent at car at Nashville International Airport.
Nashville Airport Police checked all three levels of the rental car garage and didn’t find the suspects. Police then went to Terminal Garage 1 to check because fraudulent car renters have recently been parking in the garage and walking across.
On the second level of the garage, police noticed a red Dodge Charger that had just been started with people inside that matched the description of the suspects. Police ran the tag of the vehicle and discovered it was a rental car that was overdue for return.
After conducting a traffic stop, police noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the car.
In a search of the vehicle, police found nine fraudulent credit cards, two drivers’ licenses and si credit cards which did not match any of the information of anyone in the vehicle.
Police arrested Chantelle Edwards, 31, Tomatae Sipes, 28, Racine Titiana Staton, 36, and Jonathon R. Reese, 28, on several counts each of criminal simulation and fraudulent use of a credit card. Police said an encoder was found in Staton’s bag that changed the numbers on the car to show differently than when swiped.
All four remain in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.