NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Around 300 customers remain without power in the Nashville Electric Service system after severe storms early Saturday morning.
NES said crews have made significant progress through around-the-clock restoration efforts. At its peak, around 95,000 customers were without power across the system.
NES expects to have power restored to those 300 customers by end of day Wednesday, which is sooner than expected.
Crews have repaired all major circuits and have replaced 94 of 131 power poles broken during the storm. Crews will continue to work day and night on restoration efforts.
Across the state, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said 12,500 customers were still without power as of 4 p.m. Monday, including 9,000 in Decatur County. A main TVA line feeding Decatur County was damaged. TVA is estimating it will take crews several more days to repair a transmission line for Decatur County.
