NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three residents of MDHA properties tested positive for COVID-19 after the Tennessee Department of Health oversaw free voluntary testing among residents at properties, according to the Metro Public Health Department.
Gov. Bill Lee's Unified Command and the Department of Health is in the process of conducting testing at public housing facilities. Voluntary testing in Chattanooga Housing Authority neighborhoods will take place Thursday and Friday.
Metro Public Health Department disease investigators are in contact with the three positive cases about next steps. This includes daily monitoring, isolation of confirmed cases and identification and isolation of close contacts.
Those that tested positive and close contacts must remain isolated until they are cleared by the health department.
