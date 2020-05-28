NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three men were arrested after an undercover drug investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other federal and local law enforcement officials, according to a news release.
The arrests of the men resulted in the seizure of cocaine, cash and handgun.
Special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the TBI developed information about a drug transaction scheduled to take place in a parking lot near downtown Nashville on Wednesday.
During the course of that investigation, TBI agents along with agents and detectives with the FBI, DEA, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Metro Police Major Case Task Force conducted surveillance at that location.
Law enforcement officers approached a vehicle with two people inside. They were in possession of around 4 kg of cocaine.
The three men arrested and booked into the Davidson County Jail on drug-related charges were:
- Christopher Kenneth Funez, 18, Antioch, one count possession and conspiracy to deliver over 300 grams of cocaine, one count possession of firearm during the commission of a felony.
- Francisco Castillo Rojas, 46, Juarez, Mexico, one count possession and conspiracy to deliver over 300 grams of cocaine.
- Marco Polo Sanchez, 26, Murfreesboro, one count conspiracy to deliver over 300 grams of cocaine.
