NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thousands of Nashville residents are waking up without power after damaging storms moved through the area on Thursday.
As of 8 a.m. Friday, Nashville Electric Service reports a little over 3,000 customers still without power.
About 3700 NES customers are without power this morning. Crews are working on Lebanon Pike right now to restore power to the poles. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/XEVxcjQNiP— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) March 26, 2021
This morning crews are working to restore power after NES reported at least 30 broken power poles in their service area. The company expects more to be reported on Friday.
"The safety of our customers and employees is our number one priority, and our crews will restore power as soon as conditions are safe enough for them to do so," NES said in a statement Thursday. "Crews will continue working until every customer has power again."
There’s a chance these lines on the ground are power lines. Extremely dangerous situation! Even if your power is out, the lines could be live. Be safe! Stay away! #staysafenashville https://t.co/mn3fKlsJX5— Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) March 25, 2021
NES said if anyone encounters a downed power line, you should assume it's a live wire and avoid it and call 911 immediately to report it. Customers can log onto their account at nespower.com, call 615-234-0000 or text "OUT" to 637797 to report outages.
The National Weather Service reported damage to the Marshall & Bruce Printing Company in East Nashville with broken windows with damage inside the office, likely caused by a combination of hail and damaging winds.
There were also reports of fallen trees in the Shelby Park area, at 19th Street and Eastside and limbs and power lines down near Rosebank Elementary School.
