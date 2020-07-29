NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two Metro Schools staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 and 18 others have been forced to quarantine following a recent planning session at Smith Springs Elementary School.
A spokesman for the school district said the staffers tested positive on July 17 and July 19 after the planning session earlier this month. One of the staffers later tested negative for COVID-19. No additional positive tests have been reported among those who quarantined.
The staffers who tested positive were not full-time classroom teachers but would both regularly deal with students during a normal school year.
Metro Schools begin on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Students will be in a virtual learning environment through at least Labor Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.