NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two men fleeing from a vehicle crash were struck and killed by another vehicle on Interstate 24 East near Interstate 440 on Saturday night, according to Metro Police.
Nashville Fire Department responded to a crash on Interstate 24 West at the I-440 interchange with minor injuries. Upon arrival three men from a Honda Civic involved in the crash ran across the interstate into eastbound traffic when two of them were struck by a Chevy SUV. One of the men was killed on impact. The other man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. The third man was not injured and stayed at the scene. The preliminary investigation showed he smelled of alcohol.
The Honda Civic involved in the initial crash was registered to the man that died at the hospital. Police are working to identify the two pedestrians, who were 35 and 30, and contact their family.
The driver and passenger of the Chevy SUV that struck the pedestrians were not injured. Neither had signs of impairment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.