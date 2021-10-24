NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 West in the downtown area early Sunday morning, Metro Police said.
Police said the crash happened at 3:50 a.m. at mile marker 211 on I-40 West near the I-40/I-24 split.
Police have not released additional details about the crash.
