NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews are battling two fires in bitter cold temperatures on Wednesday afternoon. 

A two-alarm fire was reported at the Trinity Community Church, located at 204 Trinity Lane, just after 11 a.m.  

Trinity Community Commons is a nonprofit that leases the building from the church. They’ve been letting Metro School students do their virtual learning at that location. However, no one was inside the building when it started due to the snow. No firefighters reported any injuries.

Authorities reported a second fire in the 800 block of Edgehill Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Fire officials said one person was taken to the hospital for what appeared to be minor burns.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were coming out of the second window. The Nashville Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the apartment fire. The fire has caused ten people to be displaced, and the American Red Cross was notified about their needs.

