NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews are battling two fires in bitter cold temperatures on Wednesday afternoon.
A two-alarm fire was reported at the Trinity Community Church, located at 204 Trinity Lane, just after 11 a.m.
Church fire on Trinity Lane...heavy smoke is coming out of the roof...dozens of firefighters are working to put it out. pic.twitter.com/h1fe51aIsl— Carley Gordon (@WSMVCarley) February 17, 2021
Trinity Community Commons is a nonprofit that leases the building from the church. They’ve been letting Metro School students do their virtual learning at that location. However, no one was inside the building when it started due to the snow. No firefighters reported any injuries.
Authorities reported a second fire in the 800 block of Edgehill Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Fire officials said one person was taken to the hospital for what appeared to be minor burns.
We are fighting an apartment fire at 813 Edgehill Av cross street is 9th Ave. South. We have at least one patient.— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) February 17, 2021
When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were coming out of the second window. The Nashville Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the apartment fire. The fire has caused ten people to be displaced, and the American Red Cross was notified about their needs.
Our personnel made a good stop on this fire. When they arrived flames were coming from the second floor window. We transported one person with what appeared to be minor burns. The FMO is investigating the cause. Around 10 people are displaced we have notified the @RedCrossTN. pic.twitter.com/4d2F0IsmZQ— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) February 17, 2021
News4 has a crew at the scene gathering updates.
