NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The number of active cases of COVID-19 has decreased 60% in the past month, Mayor John Cooper said during Thursday’s press briefing.

The health department also reported two cases of the COVID-19 variant has been confirmed in Nashville.

Cooper said Davidson County currently has 3,300 active cases of COVID-19, a decrease of 31% from last Thursday and 60% from the peak a month ago.

The mayor continued to urge citizens to practice social distancing and continue to wear masks.

Cooper also said the county was almost complete with the vaccination of those healthcare workers in Phase 1a1 and 30% of those in Phase 1a2 have been vaccinated.

For those aged 75 and over in Davidson County, 42.3% have been vaccinated.

Davidson County has the highest number of people in Phase 1a1 and aged 75 and over with more than 109,000 individuals.

Cooper said Metro Nashville Public Health and other health partners have administered 104,695 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County.

“We’re committed to making sure everyone has access to the vaccine,” Cooper said.

Dr. Alex Jahangir, chairman of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, urges people to "be smart" with Super Bowl weekend. In past people have hosted huge viewing parties for friends. These gatherings could lead to super-spreader events.

Dr. Gill Wright, Interim Chief Medical Officer for Metro Public Health Department, confirmed two cases of the variant strain of COVID-19 have been identified in Davidson County. The variant has now been reported in 37 states.