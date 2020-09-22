NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two candidate's names were mistakenly listed in all caps on the sample ballot sent to Davidson County households this week, the Davidson County Election Commission said on Tuesday.
All other candidates names appeared properly using upper and lower case letters. The errors only appear on the sample ballot.
"Our sincere apologies to Democratic Party nominee Heidi Campbell in the Tennessee Senate District 20 race and to Independent candidate John A. Gentry in the Tennessee Senate District 18 race for listing their opponents' names in all caps," said Jeff Roberts, administrator of elections, in a news release. "It was simple human error. There was no intent to favor a particular candidate.
"The official ballots we began mailing to absentee voters last week list all candidate names in the same format. Additionally, voting machines for both early voting and election day have been programmed correctly."
Early voting for the November election begins Oct. 14. Election day is Nov. 3.
