NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were arrested for stealing copper from one of the buildings damaged by the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville.
Metro Police received a call just after 7 a.m. Friday concerning theft at 174 First Ave. N. Court records stated that the copper pipes and wire had been taken from the site multiple times in the past.
The most recent theft had occurred Thursday night or early Friday morning. Video and images showed the suspects of the suspects leaving the area. They were pulling a metal cart southbound on First Avenue North pulling a black metal cart full of what appeared to be wiring covered by a bag.
Because of the direction the suspects were seen walking, police went to a homeless camp at180 Anthes Dr. Police found the cart with a large amount of burnt copper wiring in it.
Police said the suspects, identified as Walter Crawford and Richard Crawford, said they took it from one of the buildings damaged by the bombing. They said they had to go through a hole in the fence and then climb over a pile of bricks to get the wiring.
One of the suspects said they had taken copper from the building multiple times.
Copper taken from the location values at $400-600, however repair damages will be over $5,000.
Richard Crawford and Walter Crawford have both been charged with vandalism $2,500 or more, theft $1,000 or more and burglary. They are set to appear in court on Tuesday.
