NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people are in custody and one is still at large following a home invasion early Saturday morning on Riverchase Boulevard, according to Metro Police.

Police said the female victim saw someone trying to force their way into her Riverchase Boulevard apartment around 3:45 a.m. on the front door security camera. The victim said the masked man was holding a male resident at gunpoint to gain entry.

The victim hid in a bedroom closet and called 911. Multiple suspects soon found her in the closet and proceeded to zip tie her, the second victim she saw at the door and a third victim, another female. During this process, the second victim was pistol whipped and suffered minor injuries. The suspects then began rummaging through the apartment until officers arrived, according to the victims.

The three suspects then stole one of the victim’s keys and headed to the garage. Officers were knocking on the door when the garage door opened and a Jeep Grand Cherokee exited. While fleeing the Jeep drove into the path of two officers who were able to avoid being run over. Two other officers followed the Jeep to 1225 Lischey Ave. where the suspects fled on foot.

With the help of the K9 Unit, two of the three suspects were caught. Four pistols and one long gun were recovered from the scene.

Ralphael Turner, 31, the driver of the stolen Jeep, was charged with three counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault against an officer, two counts of aggravated burglary, one count of especially aggravated burglary, evading arrest, vandalism and one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon. He is being held on a $270,000 bond.

Adarius Frazier, 25, was charged with three counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, evading arrest and vandalism. He is being held on a $387,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the third suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.