NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall is changing staffing at the Correctional Development Center-Male after a significant increase in COVID-19 cases.
Hall is assigning 20 warrant officers and 10 Correctional Services Division officers to correctional posts beginning Sunday.
“These decisions are not made lightly, and I understand there will be inconveniences; however, we must continue safe and secure operation of our institutions while also working to contain this outbreak,” Hall said in a news release. “COVID-19 is having an impact on our employees and we must redirect officer resources to ensure continued appropriate staffing. At the same time, we need to decrease the possibility of further exposure by limiting movement to emergency situations.”
The latest numbers show 180 inmates have tested positive with an additional 360 inmates on COVID restriction. There have been 24 Davidson County Sheriff’s Office employees that have tested positive with 42 test results pending. Ten days ago, there was one inmate who had tested positive, 103 on restriction and 22 inmates had recovered. At the same time, no staff members were positive and 11 had recovered.
Hall said orders of protection and emergency orders service will not be affected. Service of other civil warrants and bulk item pick-up will be considerably delayed. Additionally, inmate movement to court is halted until further notice.
The sheriff asks for patience as the department deals with the unprecedented situation and plans to evaluate these changes make necessary adjustments on a weekly basis.
The sheriff’s office continues to coordinate with the Metro Public Health Department regarding COVID-19 testing, medical housing of inmates and staff safety guidelines.
