NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Officials said 18 people are without a place to stay after a fire at the Falcon View Apartments in Madison on Wednesday afternoon.
There was significant damage to apartments in the building. Firefighters were seen breaking through the roof in an effort to put out the fire, and fire crews were tossing bottles of water to those fighting the smoke inside. Neighbors watched from a nearby hill.
Neighbors said one of the families who was displaced had lived in the apartment for only a week.
“There was a lot of smoke coming out through the walls and through the hallways. You could see the smoke and smoke from outside on the left side of the apartments and you could literally smell wood burning as if it was a bonfire outside,” said Jamie Soto, a resident at the apartment complex.
A fire chief said the fire started in the apartment on the lower level of the building from an electrical issue. Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to relieve smoke from a connected air chase within the units.
There is significant damage in all three apartments. The displaced people will receive aid from the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported.
