Rico Ransom

Rico Ransom is wanted by Metro Police in connection with the shooting death of Steven Shelton.

 Metro Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have obtained a Juvenile Court arrest order charging a now 17-year-old with the November 2019 murder of Steven Shelton.

Rico Ransom has been identified as one of two teens who approached an SUV with Shelton in the passenger seat in the Cumberland View apartments on 25th Avenue North. Ransom was identified through tips to Crime Stoppers and video surveillance.

Shelton was shot inside the car at Cumberland View apartments and then dropped off at General Hospital.

Zyshawn Lewis, now 17, was charged with criminal homicide in the case in November 2019.

Ransom was suspected of shooting a student outside Pearl-Cohn High School in February 2018 when he was 14.

Anyone knowing Ransom’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

 

