NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have obtained a Juvenile Court arrest order charging a now 17-year-old with the November 2019 murder of Steven Shelton.

Rico Ransom has been identified as one of two teens who approached an SUV with Shelton in the passenger seat in the Cumberland View apartments on 25th Avenue North. Ransom was identified through tips to Crime Stoppers and video surveillance.

Police: teen shot inside car, left dead at General Hospital's door NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man who was left dead at the door of General Hospital.

Shelton was shot inside the car at Cumberland View apartments and then dropped off at General Hospital.

+2 Man who drove murder suspect away from crime scene wanted for questioning NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who picked up one of two murder suspects a…

Zyshawn Lewis, now 17, was charged with criminal homicide in the case in November 2019.

+2 Suspect arrested in murder of teen left to die at Nashville General Hospital Metro Police have arrested a 15-year-old in the shooting death of an 18-year-old who was left dead at the door of Nashville General Hospital.

Ransom was suspected of shooting a student outside Pearl-Cohn High School in February 2018 when he was 14.

Teen wanted for shooting outside Pearl-Cohn surrenders The 14-year-old accused of shooting a teen outside Pearl-Cohn High School in February has surrendered to authorities.

Anyone knowing Ransom’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.