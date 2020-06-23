NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A construction worker died Tuesday afternoon after falling from scaffolding at a work site on the 300 block of Interstate Drive, according to emergency officials.
Metro Police say the victim was 16 years old. He was from Springfield, Tennessee.
Police say the victim and his 18-year-old brother were on the scaffolding together. The brother reported that he had his back to the victim, heard a sound, then turned around to see his brother fall.
The victim was a part-time employee at Cortez Plastering. He was working on a new hotel project, police say.
There is no evidence of foul play.
Metro detectives did not find a safety harness on the victim or on the scaffolding.
A representative from the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration responded to the scene with police.
