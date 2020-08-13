NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A total of 14 protesters were arrested at the State Capitol overnight Wednesday.
Around 10:50 p.m., Metro Police say protesters were warned that Capitol grounds would be closing at 11 p.m.
Metro Police say several people handcuffed themselves to a railing and refused to leave.
News4 was tagged in photos on Twitter, showing the arrests.
16 activists who handcuffed themselves to the TN Capitol were just arrested in #Nashville.— Alex Kent (@AlexKentTN) August 13, 2020
The action was done in protest of, what one demonstrator called, “the slate of anti-democracy bills extreme lawmakers are proposing to target protests in our state.” pic.twitter.com/axugk2zc2L
In the tweet, it alleges that 16 protesters were taken into custody. However, News4 received confirmation from the Tennessee Highway Patrol that there were only 14 criminal trespassing arrests.
The protesters have been out at the Capitol for nearly nine weeks now.
Court papers say all of the arrests were for trespassing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.