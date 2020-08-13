The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested 14 protesters outside the Tennessee State Capitol overnight.

 

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A total of 14 protesters were arrested at the State Capitol overnight Wednesday. 

Around 10:50 p.m., Metro Police say protesters were warned that Capitol grounds would be closing at 11 p.m. 

Metro Police say several people handcuffed themselves to a railing and refused to leave. 

News4 was tagged in photos on Twitter, showing the arrests. 

In the tweet, it alleges that 16 protesters were taken into custody. However, News4 received confirmation from the Tennessee Highway Patrol that there were only 14 criminal trespassing arrests. 

The protesters have been out at the Capitol for nearly nine weeks now. 

Court papers say all of the arrests were for trespassing.

