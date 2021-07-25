NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was injured in a shooting in the 1600 block of Marshall Hollow Drive near the Fairgrounds Nashville, Nashville Fire Department officials confirmed.
The fire department reported to the area for reports of a patient with a gunshot injury. One person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. The victim’s condition is not known.
Check back to News4 for updates on this breaking news story.
