NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)
Metro Police report one person was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Antioch.
Police was dispatched at 2:10 a.m. to 5272 Cane Ridge Road near the intersection of Bell Road and Cane Ridge Road.
Police said the victim of the shooting died.
The shooting remains under investigation.
