NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed and two others were injured after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of Robinson Road.
Police said Nancy Thompson, 64, of Nashville, was the rear seat passenger in a Dodge Caravan driven by Zelda Calhoun, 65.
The preliminary investigation shows that Calhoun was traveling south on Robinson Road when the driver of a Toyota Sequoia, identified as John Hopkins, 80, pulled out of his driveway into the path of the Caravan which struck the driver’s side of Hopkins’ SUV.
Thompson was taken to Skyline Medical Center where she died. Calhoun was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she is in stable condition. Both women were wearing their seatbelts. A third passenger in the minivan, Camille Culley, 80, also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Hopkins, who was wearing his seatbelt, was not injured.
Police said there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement in the crash. Police said the contributing factor to the crash appeared to be Hopkins’ failure to yield the right of way.
