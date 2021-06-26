BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed and another person was injured after a crash on Old Hickory Boulevard early Saturday morning.
The car was travelling toward Granny White Pike when it ran off the road. The passenger in the vehicle was killed and the driver was taken to the hospital.
Police are trying to determine what caused the crash.
