NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured at a pavilion at Centennial Park.
Police said the victim was shot in the leg and has life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital.
The suspect in the shooting left the area in a car.
Police tell us one person was shot in the leg. We’re told they have life-threatening injuries. Investigators say they’re getting some conflicting info about what kind of car the suspect took off in tonight. @WSMV— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) May 6, 2021
