Centennial Park shooting

One person was injured in a shooting at Centennial Park.
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured at a pavilion at Centennial Park.

Police said the victim was shot in the leg and has life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital.

The suspect in the shooting left the area in a car.

 
 
 

