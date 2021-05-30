NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was critically injured after being burned when a boat caught fire at the Hermitage Walmart.
Fire crews arrived and saw heavy smoke coming from a boat. The vehicle was at the gas station at the Walmart.
One person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
Man oh man. Was in Hermitage and heard an explosion and a giant fireball into the sky. Was told one person injured badly when trying to put gas in their boat. Pray they’ll be ok. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/7fUJRxzCQg— BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) May 30, 2021
