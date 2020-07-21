1700 14th Ave. North
NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - One person is dead after a shooting that happened in North Nashville Tuesday night. 

Metro Police say the shooting happened on 14th Avenue N. near Wheless Street. Deshaun Jones 30, and Tiondra Branch, 22, told police they were driving down 14th Avenue N. with Branch in the driver's seat. 

Okpara Arnold, 40, was driving a Chevrolet Impala and repeatedly rammed the Impala into Branch's car, disabling it. 

Branch ran from the car while Jones shot at Arnold; he was hit and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. 

Jones has not yet been charged as the investigation continues. 

Detectives will share their findings with the District Attorney's Office. 

