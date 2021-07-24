NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed and the suspect is in custody after a shooting in south Nashville, according to Metro Police.
Police said the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Scotwood Drive just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
A suspect is in custody, according to police.
Check back to News4 for updates on this breaking news story.
