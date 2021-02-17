NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have made an arrest in the fatal stabbing of a man inside a home on Brooke Valley Drive early Wednesday morning.
Police said Rigoberto Garcia Blanco, 53, has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the stabbing.
The victim, who has not been identified, went to a neighbor’s home in the 4500 block of Brooke Valley Drive around 12:40 a.m., knocked on the window and called for help. The neighbor found the man bleeding heavily from a stab wound to his neck.
Blanco came outside from the other residence, briefly approached the neighbor and the victim, then went back inside, according to police.
Blanco was detained by police. Police said he had what appeared to be blood on his face, hands and clothes. He declined to be interviewed by police, but said, “If something happened tonight, I have my reasons.”
Blanco is being held without bond pending a hearing.
