NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person has died in a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened early Wednesday morning on I-65 South.
Metro Nashville Police said the crash occurred at exit 87A: US-431 South and E. Trinity Lane around 11:50 p.m. and involved multiple vehicles. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries where they were later pronounced dead.
Southbound traffic on I-65 should not expect to experience any delays with closures along the route fully lifted as of 3:30 a.m..
Police said they are still working to identify the victim.
