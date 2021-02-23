NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed and four people taken to area hospitals after a crash on Interstate 24 East between Briley Parkway and I-65 north of downtown, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
The fire department said one person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition and three were taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center.
The fire department is also working to contain a fuel spill from the tractor-trailer.
The crash occurred just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Interstate 24 East is closed because of the accident. Authorities on the scene said the interstate could reopen by 4:30 p.m.
Our personnel continue to work at the scene of this fatal wreck on I24 near Exit 44A. one person has died and we transported 4 people. 1 went to @VUMCTrauma in critical condition. 3 others went to @TriStarHealth Skyline. We also are working to contain a fuel spill from the semi. pic.twitter.com/K5SCUQTO85— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) February 23, 2021
