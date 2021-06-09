NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman was killed and three teens were wounded after at least two suspects opened fire on a car I the intersection of Clarksville and Buena Vista pikes on Tuesday, according to Metro Police.

Police said Shirley Crawley, 55, who was stopped at a red light on Clarksville Pike, was shot and killed after two suspects opened fire on an orange Hyundai Elantra at the intersection of Buena Vista Pike. Three teens, ages 18, 15 and 17, were shot.

Crawley's death is the eighth fatal shooting in Davidson County in June. There have been 57 murders reported in Nashville this year, compared to 38 last year at the same time.

The Elantra stopped in the lane next to Crawley at the light. A line of vehicles began to line behind both cars. A dark colored car that appears to have been following the Elantra also stopped a few vehicles behind the Elantra. The driver of the dark-colored car entered the turning lane, which had no traffic, next to the Elantra. At least two gunmen exited the car and began shooting into the Elantra, striking the driver and two of the three paseengers.

As the Elantra accelerated to flee, the gunman continued to fire, striking Crawley multiple times. Crawley’s car slowly rolled forward until stopping in a parking lot. The occupants of the suspect car fled westbound onto Buena Vista Pike.

Crawley was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

A short time after the shooting, the Elantra crashed on 20th Avenue North and Hayes Street. It was occupied by the 18-year-old female driver, who had multiple gunshot wounds, and one passenger, a 17-year-old male. They were reportedly trying to drive to the hospital. Both were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The 18-year-old female is in critical conditions. The 17-year-old, who had gunshot wounds to his arm and leg, is in stable condition.

Witnesses at the crash scene told police that two people in the Elantra had gotten into a Chrysler Sebring that had just left the scene. Officers stopped the Sebring nearby. A 15-year-old male with gunshot wounds and a 15-year-old female, who had not been shot but was hurt when the Elantra wrecked, were both inside the Sebring. They were taken to Vanderbilt for treatment. The other occupants of the Sebring were interviewed by detectives and released.

Anyone with information about Crawley’s death is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.