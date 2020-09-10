Metro Police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead.

 
Alphonso James - 9/10/20
 

Alphonso James is wanted by Metro Police on one charge of murder and two charges of attempted murder. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said a man is wanted on a charge of murder for a shooting Wednesday night at the Cheatham Place public housing development.

Police said Alphonso K. James, 35, is being sought on charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder for the fatal shooting of Stefvon Murphy, 41. Two other people, a 59-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man, were injured.

According to police, three people were shot inside one of the apartments. Murphy was found dead inside the apartment, while another man and a woman were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. 

Police tell News4 the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Cheatham Place Apartments complex in the 1600 block of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. 

They said it doesn't appear the apartment where the shooting occurred was broken into. 

Anyone knowing James' whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

 
 

