NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said a man is wanted on a charge of murder for a shooting Wednesday night at the Cheatham Place public housing development.
Police said Alphonso K. James, 35, is being sought on charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder for the fatal shooting of Stefvon Murphy, 41. Two other people, a 59-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man, were injured.
According to police, three people were shot inside one of the apartments. Murphy was found dead inside the apartment, while another man and a woman were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
BREAKING: Alphonso K. James, 35, is being sought on charges of murder & 2 cts of attempted murder for Wed night's fatal shooting of Stefvon Murphy, 41, and the woundings of a 59 yr old woman & a 49 yr old man inside an apt in Cheatham Pl public housing. See James? 615-742-7463 pic.twitter.com/oRp8QVflXc— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 10, 2020
Police tell News4 the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Cheatham Place Apartments complex in the 1600 block of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.
They said it doesn't appear the apartment where the shooting occurred was broken into.
Police are still looking for a shooter From the shooting that happened at the Cheatham Place Apartment complex.— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) September 10, 2020
It’s still a very active scene about 6 hours after the shooting that left one man dead and 2 in the hospital.
I’m live all morning on @WSMV bringing you the latest. pic.twitter.com/fFkpo3ARf2
Anyone knowing James' whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.