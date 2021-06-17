NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was critically injured in a crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 440 East near Nolensville Pike.
The Nashville Fire Department said one adult was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.
The crash, which occurred just after 2 p.m., involved a motorcycle and a utility vehicle.
I-40 East was closed for about an hour and at least one lane remained closed at 3:30 p.m.
