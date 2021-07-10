NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said a Nashville man died after an apparent exchange of gunfire in a parking lot near Vanderbilt early Saturday morning.
Police said Dontario Graham, 20, died after an exchange of gunfire between two unidentified men. After the initial gunfire around 1:15 a.m. in a parking lot behind 1602 21st Ave. S., several others reportedly retrieved handguns. More than 100 shots were fired during the incident.
The man fatally shot during Saturday's 1:15 a.m. gunfire involving several persons in the parking lot behind H-Cue's Poolroom & the Chicken Coop, 1602 21st Ave. S., is identified as Dontario Graham, 20, of Nashville. Info? Pls call 615-742-7463.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 10, 2021
Police said Graham was struck and taken by private vehicle to nearby Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Detectives continue to investigate what led to the gunfire and are working to identify those involved.
Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
