NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police have identified the man who was shot Wednesday morning near Centennial Park.
Police said Traquan Primm, 27, of Nashville, was fatally shot in the 3100 block of Long Boulevard. Primm was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.
Detectives have located and interviewed the second man who was standing with Primm at the time of the shooting. The suspect(s) fired shots at both men from a dark colored SUV. Primm was struck multiple times.
A drug-related motive is under investigation. Detectives executed a search warrant related to the homicide which resulted in the seizure of more than 20 pounds of marijuana at a nearby short-term rental.
Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
