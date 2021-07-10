NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said one person has died after a shooting along Capers Avenue.
Police said the victim was Dontario Graham, 20, of Nashville. He was shot during gunfire involving several people in the parking lot behind H-Cue's Poolroom and The Chicken Coop restaurant around 1:15 a.m.
The parking lot is covered with evidence markers and some bullet holes were seen in cars in the lot near the Chicken Coop Restaurant.
If you have any information on this shooting, call 615-742-7463.
Check back with News4 for more on this breaking news story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.