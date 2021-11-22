Bus crash on Dickerson Pike
Nickie Jennings

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person has been killed after a crash involving a school bus on Dickerson Pike on Monday afternoon.

Police said the wreck occurred at 3:16 p.m. on Dickerson Pike near the intersection of Donald Street.

Fatal crash.png

Nashville Fire Department said at least one vehicle and the bus were involved in the accident. The bus was headed to Rocketship Academy, a charter school in Nashville, and had no students on board.

The fire department said one person died at the scene and three people were taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, all with non-critical injuries.

This is the second fatal crash in the past week involving a school bus.

 

