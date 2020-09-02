NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed and another person injured after a shooting outside the RiverChase Apartments on Joseph Avenue on Tuesday night.
Detectives are working to identify who was the intended target of multiple shots fire in the victims' direction at 8:30 p.m.
Police said Michelle Gardner, 35, was killed in the shooting. Rico Jordan, 39, was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police. The victims reportedly did not know each other.
Jordan told police that he was walking toward the apartment building to visit a relative when shots were fired. Gardner, who was stilling on the stoop of the apartment building near her unit, was struck in the head. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.
Police said multiple shots were fired from a nearby parking lot. According to witnesses, the suspects were wearing all black clothing. They fled on foot after the shots were fired.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
