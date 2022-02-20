NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man faces charges after punching a driver while in line at a restaurant drive-through and then backing into the vehicle, knocking it into two other vehicles, according to court documents.
Metro Police said David Steier has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of vandalism after an incident in the drive-through line at McDonald’s, located at the intersection of Highway 70S and Old Hickory Boulevard.
Police said Steier was in line at the McDonald’s when another vehicle pulled into the second drive-through lane. Steier began yelling at the driver of the other vehicle. The driver said he got out of his car and asked Steier what he was yelling about. The victim said they argued for a few minutes before he turned and walked away. The victim said Steier continued to yell at him, so he banged his hand on the side of Steier’s van but did not cause any damage. Steier got out of his vehicle and walked toward the victim. The victim said Steier told him that he was going to hit him, and the victim replied, “go ahead and hit me.” Steier then punched the victim in the face. The victim then punched him back. After the exchange of punches, both men returned to their vehicles.
According to the affidavit, Steier was seen on video backing his vehicle into the victim’s vehicle while he was in it, causing significant damage to the victim’s truck. Steier continued driving backwards, pushing the truck through the McDonald’s parking lot and across the street into the Burger King parking lot and into two parked vehicles.
The victim and the owners of the two unoccupied vehicles stated they wanted to prosecute Steier, who was taken into custody.
Steier is set to appear in Davidson County General Sessions Court on Tuesday.
