1 arrested, 2 wanted for murder of Nashville 18-year-old

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One of the three Nashville men wanted in connection with the June 7 murder of an 18-year-old woman was arrested on Monday.
Police said 21-year-old Anthony Lawrence turned himself into the Metro Police Department late Monday night.
Lawrence along with Jeremy A. Hill and Darrien Doss, both 22, are wanted for the murder of Alisha L. Slaughter, according to police.
Police said Slaughter was shot in the head while riding in a car with her sister and another woman. They were searching for that woman's ex-boyfriend, who was identified as Lawrence.
Police said the women found Lawrence, along with Hill and Doss, on Providence Park Lane. One of the women tossed lemonade on one of the men's cars, leading to a confrontation that ultimately led to shots being fired at the car from the rear.
Slaughter was driven to Southern Hills Medical Center where she was declared dead.
Lawrence is being held at Downtown Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.
Anyone knowing their whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
