A Davidson County Sheriff’s Office corporal has been charged with misdemeanor assault stemming from an inmate altercation at the Maximum Correctional Center in January, according to a news release.
The Sheriff’s Office said Kenneth Traylor II, 46, surrendered on Tuesday night after being charged. He was released on the pre-trial release program.
On Jan. 25, inmate Darrel Mintlow, 25, was being escorted through the MCC by Traylor when he swung his laundry bag, hitting Traylor in the head.
Traylor reacted by taking Mintlow to the floor, a reaction later determined to be an excessive use of force.
According to department policy, Traylor was placed on leave and received an administrative disciplinary sanction of 40 hours unpaid leave, which is the most severe sanction served other than termination.
The altercation was reviewed by the DCSO Criminal Review Team. On Feb. 15, the case was forwarded to the Metropolitan Police Department to determine if charges were necessary.
Traylor will not serve in a public safety position while his criminal case is pending.
The Sheriff’s Office will await conclusion of the criminal case to determine his employment status.
Traylor was hired by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office on July 1, 2016. The sheriff’s office said he has no previous use of force discipline.
Mintlow was examined by medical staff and sustained no injuries, according to the release.
