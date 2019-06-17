NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall will be sworn in Tuesday night as the 78th president of the National Sheriff’s Association during the group’s annual conference in Louisville, KY.
Hall has served on the NSA’s board of directors and executive committee for more than 15 years, leading up to his election as president four years ago. He is the first-ever NSA president from Tennessee.
“I am honored to represent this nation’s sheriffs. I look forward to working on critical law enforcement issues and, at the same time, share what I have learned in 30 years of criminal justice experience,” Hall said in a news release. “Although I have the title of NSA president, I would not be here if it wasn’t for the dedicated men and women of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. They are the best in this country at what we do and deserve to be recognized.
Hall was sworn-in as the 61st sheriff of Davidson County in September 2002 and was elected to his fifth term in 2018. At the conclusion of the current term, he will be the longest serving sheriff in Metropolitan Nashville’s history.
Hall has made it a priority to focus on programming, treatment and community involvement to ensure inmates become productive citizens. Over the past 10 years these efforts have resulted in a 32% decrease in the inmate population.
In 2010, Hall served as the president of the international American Correctional Association, the nation’s largest and oldest organization of its kind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.