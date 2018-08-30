If you carry a gun illegally, be prepared to head straight to criminal count no matter your criminal history.
District Attorney General Glenn Funk announced a new policy on Wednesday that any firearms cases in Davidson County will be sent directly to criminal court.
Before the change, cases were first sent to general sessions court.
“What we’re trying to do is make sure Nashville is as safe as a community as we can possibly be and in order to do that is to make sure that people who aren’t allowed to carry weapons are not carrying these weapons,” said Funk.
Funk said the court system handles nearly 60,000 firearm cases a year.
“Sometimes a person could get charged with carrying a weapon and it could just be a misdemeanor,” said Funk.
That person’s case would be held in General Sessions Court. Their record would be reviewed, but it only shows local offenses.
“By binding the case over to the grand jury, we’re going to be able to do a full NCIC nationwide criminal record check to make sure no one had a felony conviction outside of this jurisdiction,” said Funk.
Criminal Court Clerk Howard Gentry said it’s too early to predict the impact on the court’s dockets.
“It possibly will create more cases coming before our criminal courts,” said Gentry. “I’m not certain that it will have an overwhelming affect.”
Gentry was asked if this was a step in the right direction to make the community safer.
“We just have to see. It’s too early to tell,” said Gentry.
“If you carry a gun illegally, then we’re going to ask that you go to jail,” said Funk.
If someone who carries legally but forgets they are carrying their gun when going through airport security, the person not only could face federal charges, but local criminal charges as well.
The case would be heard in criminal court and a judge would decide if you would head to jail or not.
