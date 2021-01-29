NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Due to the cold weather, Metro officials have delayed the opening of the three COVID-19 testing sites by one hour.
Officials said on Friday morning that the Meharry Medical, Nissan Stadium and former Kmart testing locations for testing will be open at 11 a.m. and close at 3 p.m..
Community Notice: COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers Delay Opening Friday until 11 am pic.twitter.com/KrJmwgwMhY— Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) January 29, 2021
On Thursday, cold weather conditions forced the Meharry and former Kmart locations to close.
Opening an hour later allows all three sites to operate on Friday, officials said.
According to Nashville OEM, the testing centers are subject to change depending on weather conditions.
The COVID-19 Hotline will continue to operate seven day a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 615-862-7777.
