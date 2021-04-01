NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One resident of Davidson County is upset after finding that flood-damaged items in her front yard were missing.
Its been almost a week of recovery from last week's flooding, and many are still dealing with the recovery process of fixing their homes and accounting for belongings.
Terri Wakefield tells News4 that this has been a common issue. She put her items out for Public Works and before they could arrive the items were gone.
"I am alarmed at the fact that anything that has a cord, or a motor is being taken," said Wakefield.
Wakefield added that she is suspicious of people taking the items only to resell them online with no regard to the sentiment or significance these items might have been to the owner.
"If in fact we are able to get federal funding for this disaster, the amount of debris, and the weight of the debris, I believe all that factors into what our community might get in terms of assistance… and for people who don’t have flood insurance it means everything," said Wakefield.
