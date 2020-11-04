NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Voters and the Davidson County Election Commission are reflecting about the process after Election Day.
In a year when it seems anything could go wrong, voting in Davidson County didn’t add to the chaos.
“I think I was maybe waiting for 10 minutes. There was a little bit of a line, but it wasn't long,” Ellisa Sun, one voter said.
"As far as COVID goes, it was super easy,” Nicolas Lizcano, another voter said.
Ellisa Sun and Nicolas Lizcano are part of history.
More than 309,000 people voted in the presidential election in Davidson County. It’s a record-setting number including absentee, early, and Election Day voting.
“A lot of things went well in Davidson County,” Jeff Roberts with the Davidson County Election Commission said.
Roberts said few complaints came in about lines on Election Day because most people voted ahead of time.
They did run into one issue involving the power going out at one precinct.
“You probably didn't hear about that because our poll officials were trained. They kept processing voters on battery power, on paper even though the power went out,” Roberts said.
Another issue involved someone jamming a voting machine after trying to put in their voter registration card.
Those were small problems compared to the challenges that came with the coronavirus.
Preparing early and getting enough PPE for poll workers made it a smooth process in the end.
As for the future, voters offered some advice.
"I mean they probably just need more locations, more polling locations,” Sun said.
On Thursday, the election commission will debrief to talk about what went right and wrong.
