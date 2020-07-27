Davidson County urged to get absentee ballots returned before Election Day

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County Election Commission said on Monday that only half of the absentee ballots have been returned to their office.
About 30,000 absentee ballots have been mailed to voters in Davidson County, according to the Election Commission office.
The Davidson County Election Commission is now urging residents to make sure and return their ballots before the time the polls close on Election Day.
Voters need to mail back the ballot with a first-class stamp, which costs 55 cents.
“We need our absentee voters to mark their ballots, seal them in their signed, absentee ballot envelope, and get those ballots in the mail to us now," Jeff Roberts, administrator of elections, said in a statement on Monday. "The Post Office said to allow 7 days for return, and we’re getting very close to Election Day.”
However, Roberts explained that several new requests are "pouring in" ahead of the July 30 deadline.
“These voters need to take immediate action, once they receive their ballots from us. Please, do not delay in returning them to our office," Roberts said,
Staff has been added to the Davidson County Election Commission to help "to process last-minute requests and returned ballots."
“We’re staying on top of the mountains of mail, but could use some help from our voters,” Roberts said.
Anyone in need of tracking their absentee ballots, click here.
"The site is updated daily with the date their ballot was issued and the date their ballot was received in our office. We encourage them to check on the status of their ballot,” Roberts said.
Anyone planning to vote in person can access one of the 11 Early Voting sites are open through Saturday. While social distancing is being observed at all poll locations, officials are wearing PPE and hand sanitizer is available for any voters.
Voters "are encouraged to wear face coverings." There will be one-use pens and recyclable ballot marking devices available for voters.
