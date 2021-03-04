Tornado warning sirens in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Authorities will not activate the outdoor tornado warning sirens in Davidson County on Friday as part of the National Weather Service’s statewide tornado drill.

Office of Emergency Management in Nashville will conduct their drill on Saturday at noon. The warning sirens are tested every first Saturday of the month, weather permitting.

Tennessee is conducting a statewide on Friday at 9:30 a.m. as part of the state Severe Weather Awareness Week 2021, which runs from Feb. 28 to March 6.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.