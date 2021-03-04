NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Authorities will not activate the outdoor tornado warning sirens in Davidson County on Friday as part of the National Weather Service’s statewide tornado drill.
Office of Emergency Management in Nashville will conduct their drill on Saturday at noon. The warning sirens are tested every first Saturday of the month, weather permitting.
Tennessee is conducting a statewide on Friday at 9:30 a.m. as part of the state Severe Weather Awareness Week 2021, which runs from Feb. 28 to March 6.
