NASHVILLE (WSMV) - In terms of overall health, Davidson County appears to be lagging behind other Midstate counties.
According to an annual study by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation that ranks each county in the state, Davidson County fell from sixth place in 2018 to 11th place in the most recent rankings for 2019, when it comes to health outcomes for residents.
Here are some areas Davidson County is doing better than the rest of the state:
- 17 percent of the population is considered to be in poor or fair health, compared to 19 percent for the rest of the state.
- 21 percent of adults are smokers compared to 22 percent for the rest of the state.
- 30 percent of adults are considered “obese” compared to 33 percent for Tennessee as a whole.
Here are some areas Davidson County shows room for improvement:
- The number of uninsured residents is 13 percent compared to 11 percent for the state.
- Just 80 percent percent of residents are high school graduates, compared to 90 percent for the state.
- 23 percent of children in Davidson County are considered to be living in poverty, compared to 21 percent for all of Tennessee.
“I think as Davidson County, and Nashville in particular, continues to grow and expand, new resources, there’s a lot of challenges, a lot of groups are looking at how do we solve them together,” said David Dill, the CEO of Lifepoint Health, an organization dedicated to providing quality healthcare to all communities.
For the ninth year in a row, Williamson County has topped the list as the healthiest county in Tennessee, followed by Wilson County and Rutherford County.
In stark contrast, another Midstate county came in dead last. Clay County has been ranked 95th in the state for overall health.
“A healthy state means people that aspire to do more, it means people that want to lift themselves up. It’s a healthier group that is consuming less of the social resources and are contributing more to the growth and prosperity of our state,” Dill said.
Click here to view the complete list of our state’s county-by-county health rankings, and the factors that go into the findings.
